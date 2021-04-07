Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,748 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.77% of Heartland Express worth $11,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 56.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. 57.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

HTLD opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.43 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

