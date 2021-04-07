Hedera Hashgraph Achieves Market Cap of $2.39 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $2.39 billion and approximately $222.86 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000537 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00050382 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00052241 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.70 or 0.00310428 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00028627 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,916,865,723 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.