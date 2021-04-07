Hedget (HGET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $933,319.00

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $16.09 million and approximately $933,319.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedget has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hedget coin can now be bought for approximately $9.19 or 0.00016258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00056347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00021777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $357.58 or 0.00632706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00079661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget (CRYPTO:HGET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

