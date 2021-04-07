HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €72.00 by Nord/LB

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective from research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.60 ($99.53) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Independent Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €71.57 ($84.20).

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €77.02 ($90.61) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €71.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €61.92. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €37.96 ($44.66) and a fifty-two week high of €78.96 ($92.89).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

