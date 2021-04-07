HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €81.00 by Independent Research

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €81.00 ($95.29) target price from Independent Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Independent Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.17% from the company’s current price.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.60 ($99.53) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €71.57 ($84.20).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €77.02 ($90.61) on Wednesday. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €37.96 ($44.66) and a fifty-two week high of €78.96 ($92.89). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €71.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €61.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.14.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

