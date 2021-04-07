Helium (HNT) Trading Up 87.6% This Week

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Helium has a total market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $119.29 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium token can currently be bought for about $17.96 or 0.00031508 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Helium has traded up 87.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00053481 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.80 or 0.00311947 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010895 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011638 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000507 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded up 325.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00020032 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Helium Token Profile

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,537,110 tokens. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

