Helium Trading Up 63.6% This Week (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last seven days, Helium has traded 63.6% higher against the US dollar. Helium has a total market cap of $1.33 billion and $58.86 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium token can now be bought for $17.10 or 0.00030338 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00053262 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.08 or 0.00312341 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00010949 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011755 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003067 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded 253.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00020000 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006814 BTC.

About Helium

Helium uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,620,263 tokens. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Buying and Selling Helium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

