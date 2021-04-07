HelloGold Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last week, HelloGold has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. HelloGold has a market capitalization of $455,374.87 and approximately $217.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HelloGold coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00055007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00021262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.78 or 0.00632312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00078731 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

HelloGold Coin Profile

HelloGold (CRYPTO:HGT) is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HelloGold is www.hgfoundation.io . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

Buying and Selling HelloGold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars.

