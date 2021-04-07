Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Atb Cap Markets

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HP. Wolfe Research cut Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $26.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $33.70.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $246.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.45 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,366,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 355,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 102,094 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.