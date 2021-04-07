Helpico (HELP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $13.00

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Helpico coin can now be purchased for $0.0959 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Helpico has traded up 460.7% against the U.S. dollar. Helpico has a total market cap of $2,266.41 and $13.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00071277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.09 or 0.00267728 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.04 or 0.00762024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,577.79 or 1.00255394 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00016326 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Helpico Coin Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

