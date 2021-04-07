HempCoin (THC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3,818.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $3,818.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,647.30 or 1.00147542 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00035210 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00095921 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001194 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001787 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,361,239 coins and its circulating supply is 261,226,089 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

