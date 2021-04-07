HempCoin (THC) Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last Week

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and $3,818.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HempCoin has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,647.30 or 1.00147542 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00035210 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00095921 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001194 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001787 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,361,239 coins and its circulating supply is 261,226,089 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

