Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €104.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €104.00 ($122.35) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €96.27 ($113.25).

HEN3 stock opened at €95.88 ($112.80) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €88.80 and a 200-day moving average of €89.16. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

