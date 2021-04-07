Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €107.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.60% from the company’s current price.

HEN3 has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €96.27 ($113.25).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €95.88 ($112.80) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €88.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is €89.16. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

