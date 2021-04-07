Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HEN3. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €96.27 ($113.25).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €95.88 ($112.80) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The business’s fifty day moving average is €88.80 and its 200 day moving average is €89.16.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

