Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €92.00 by Nord/LB

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €92.00 ($108.24) target price by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €96.27 ($113.25).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €95.88 ($112.80) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €88.80 and its 200-day moving average price is €89.16. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

