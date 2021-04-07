Hermez Network Price Reaches $6.23 on Top Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 7th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $29.27 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network coin can now be bought for about $6.23 or 0.00010933 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00056533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00021401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.50 or 0.00634623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00080699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Hermez Network Coin Trading

