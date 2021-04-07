Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,821 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. FMR LLC increased its position in Hess by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,623,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,288 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,622,000 after acquiring an additional 696,305 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,094,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,856,000 after acquiring an additional 674,489 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 780,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,186,000 after acquiring an additional 497,997 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,031,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $371,213,000 after acquiring an additional 427,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,051.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $2,004,512.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,863,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HES. Citigroup upped their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $71.48 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.26%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

