Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.36 and last traded at $68.63. 1,643 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 490,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.35.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $448,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,074 shares of company stock worth $3,826,399 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period.

About Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.