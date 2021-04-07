Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.36 and last traded at $68.63. 1,643 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 490,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.35.
In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $448,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,074 shares of company stock worth $3,826,399 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period.
About Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.
