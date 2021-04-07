HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $169.77

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 169.77 ($2.22) and traded as low as GBX 164.80 ($2.15). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 166.80 ($2.18), with a volume of 2,337,135 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 165.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 169.77. The company has a market capitalization of £3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78.

Get HICL Infrastructure alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a GBX 2.06 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. HICL Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 3.06%.

In other news, insider Kenneth D. Reid acquired 491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £815.06 ($1,064.88).

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:HICL)

HICL Infrastructure Company Limited specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for HICL Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HICL Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.