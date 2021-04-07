High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.
PCF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.89. 58,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,654. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.40. High Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $9.10.
About High Income Securities Fund
Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.