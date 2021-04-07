High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

PCF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.89. 58,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,654. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.40. High Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $9.10.

Get High Income Securities Fund alerts:

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.