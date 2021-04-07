Highland Global Allocation Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:HGLB)

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ HGLB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.95. 192,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,234. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46.

