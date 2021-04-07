HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Down 7.2%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) traded down 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.32. 975 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 154,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the third quarter valued at $368,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its primary assets are located in Howard County of the Midland Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

