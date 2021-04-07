Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

HTH traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,287. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $555.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.50 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lee Lewis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $1,984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,028.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,411 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

