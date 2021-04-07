Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.28% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.
HTH traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,287. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $39.60.
In related news, Director Lee Lewis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $1,984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,028.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,411 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.
About Hilltop
Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.
