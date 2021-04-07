Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 19 Per Share

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of HFG stock traded up GBX 26.28 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,144.28 ($14.95). The stock had a trading volume of 182,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,130. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,072.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,104.71. Hilton Food Group has a 12-month low of GBX 986 ($12.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,352 ($17.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £937.71 million and a P/E ratio of 25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

In other news, insider Robert Watson acquired 10,000 shares of Hilton Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,017 ($13.29) per share, for a total transaction of £101,700 ($132,871.70). Also, insider Angus Porter bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,045 ($13.65) per share, with a total value of £10,450 ($13,652.99).

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

