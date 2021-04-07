Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.38-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $309-309 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.98 million.

HIMX has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research started coverage on Himax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Himax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 160.46 and a beta of 1.93. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

