Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $309.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $296.30 million.Himax Technologies also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.38-0.38 EPS.

HIMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Nomura raised shares of Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Himax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 160.46 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.01. Himax Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $17.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.87 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

