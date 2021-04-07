Hive (HIVE) Hits Market Capitalization of $220.94 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last seven days, Hive has traded 27% lower against the US dollar. Hive has a market cap of $220.94 million and $23.78 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00000997 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000718 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002919 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Hive Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 393,238,137 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

