HM Payson & Co. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,674 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,300,000 after buying an additional 7,810,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278,756 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,184 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,488,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,771,000 after purchasing an additional 700,034 shares in the last quarter.

IWP stock opened at $105.37 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.38 and a 1-year high of $112.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.62.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

