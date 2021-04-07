HM Payson & Co. Buys 1,980 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,179,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,444,385,000 after buying an additional 1,195,001 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,404,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,642,439,000 after buying an additional 1,055,240 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,640,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,013,880,000 after acquiring an additional 130,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,638,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

TSM opened at $122.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.79. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $634.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

