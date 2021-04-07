HM Payson & Co. Cuts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $763,474,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,046 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,823 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $78,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $155.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.70. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The firm has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

