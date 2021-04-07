HM Payson & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

HM Payson & Co. cut its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,715 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 501.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Aflac by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 185,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,025 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 234,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.91.

NYSE:AFL opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $52.78. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

