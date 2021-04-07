HM Payson & Co. Has $2.11 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of AT&T by 413.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 73,053 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.3% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $28.90. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $220.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.47.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

