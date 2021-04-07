HM Payson & Co. Lowers Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $144.28 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.95.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.