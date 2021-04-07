HM Payson & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $185,042,000 after buying an additional 82,967 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $9,345,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $248.39 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.65 and a fifty-two week high of $250.02. The firm has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.74.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

