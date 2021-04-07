HM Payson & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on D. Mizuho increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $76.38 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,819.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.10.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

