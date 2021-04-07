HM Payson & Co. Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,956,000 after buying an additional 33,838 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in PayPal by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 705,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $165,210,000 after acquiring an additional 45,220 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,766,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $19,264,114.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,106,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $253.19 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.90 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $296.53 billion, a PE ratio of 95.54, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

