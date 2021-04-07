HM Payson & Co. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,193,000 after purchasing an additional 237,362 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,150,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,479,000 after acquiring an additional 98,796 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,535,000 after acquiring an additional 55,793 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,320,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 1,052,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.75. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $62.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.