HM Payson & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned 0.05% of Essential Utilities worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 246,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after acquiring an additional 71,225 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 23,740 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 49.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $48.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average of $45.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTRG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.