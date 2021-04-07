HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,847 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $182.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

