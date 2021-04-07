HM Payson & Co. Sells 530,767 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530,767 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Motco bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average is $21.23.

