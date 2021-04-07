HM Payson & Co. Trims Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 839,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,207,000 after acquiring an additional 157,341 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1,182.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $81.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $83.97. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1,160.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

