HNI (NYSE:HNI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 7,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 416,741 shares.The stock last traded at $39.82 and had previously closed at $40.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HNI. TheStreet cut HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti raised HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get HNI alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.83 million. HNI had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HNI by 831.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 39,583 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in HNI by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 125,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 38,738 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HNI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,693,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in HNI by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in HNI by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile (NYSE:HNI)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.