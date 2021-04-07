Hochschild Mining’s (HCHDF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HCHDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hochschild Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock remained flat at $$2.90 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $4.35.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

