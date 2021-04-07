Holly Energy Partners (HEP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE: HEP) in the last few weeks:

4/7/2021 – Holly Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

3/31/2021 – Holly Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

3/30/2021 – Holly Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

3/18/2021 – Holly Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

Shares of HEP opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $20.06.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.97 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

