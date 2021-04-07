Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 7,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 325,767 shares.The stock last traded at $12.85 and had previously closed at $12.47.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $768.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOLI)
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread
Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.