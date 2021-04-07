Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 7,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 325,767 shares.The stock last traded at $12.85 and had previously closed at $12.47.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $768.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $195.33 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

