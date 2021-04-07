Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Shares Down 0.4%

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.85 and last traded at $24.85. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

HMCBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Home Capital Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Home Capital Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

