home24 (ETR:H24) PT Set at €31.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

home24 (ETR:H24) has been given a €31.00 ($36.47) price target by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target indicates a potential upside of 73.86% from the company’s current price.

H24 has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of home24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of home24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

H24 stock opened at €17.83 ($20.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $517.92 million and a PE ratio of -29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €18.74 and its 200 day moving average is €18.35. home24 has a one year low of €2.85 ($3.35) and a one year high of €26.86 ($31.60).

home24 SE markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in continental Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, outdoor, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, home24, Mobly, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, and fredriks brand names.

