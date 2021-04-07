Honest Tops One Day Trading Volume of $54,370.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Honest coin can currently be bought for $0.0309 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Honest has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $54,370.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00071316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.32 or 0.00253686 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.74 or 0.00790536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,620.45 or 0.99525689 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00016843 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 60.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.