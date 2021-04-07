Honest Trading 3.2% Lower This Week (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0337 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $44,893.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00071300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.17 or 0.00273395 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005604 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.40 or 0.00797081 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,091.86 or 1.00589971 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00017292 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

